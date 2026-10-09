Governor Ayotte: Convicted Killer Should Be Executed
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says convicted killer Michael Addison should face the death penalty for murdering a Manchester police officer almost 20 years ago.
The governor calls this week’s decision by the state Supreme Court dismissing Addison’s death sentence appeal “an important step toward ensuring justice for Officer Michael Briggs” and the Briggs family.
The ruling leaves Addison as New Hampshire’s only death row inmate