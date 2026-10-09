Governor Ayotte:  Convicted Killer Should Be Executed

Governor Ayotte:  Convicted Killer Should Be Executed
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 9, 2026

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says convicted killer Michael Addison should face the death penalty for murdering a Manchester police officer almost 20 years ago.

The governor calls this week’s decision by the state Supreme Court dismissing Addison’s death sentence appeal “an important step toward ensuring justice for Officer Michael Briggs” and the Briggs family.

The ruling leaves Addison as New Hampshire’s only death row inmate

RELATED ARTICLES

Patriots Host Las Vegas Sunday

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Police Shooting In Bath NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital