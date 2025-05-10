Governor Ayotte Directs Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Justice David Souter

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has directed all flags on public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former United States Supreme Court Associate Justice David Souter, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, May 14.

Governor Ayotte also released the following statement on Justice Souter’s passing:

“From his time as a prosecutor and New Hampshire’s Attorney General, to his two decades at the United States Supreme Court, Justice David Souter led an incredible life of service to our state and our nation. I join his loved ones and former colleagues in mourning his loss today.”