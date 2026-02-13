Governor Ayotte Disputes ICE Director’s Testimony

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte disputes the testimony yesterday of the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a Senate committee hearing.

Ted Lyons said Department of Homeland Security officials spoke with the governor about a proposed immigrant detention center in Merrimack before she publicly acknowledged knowing about the plan.

The governor said Lyons testimony “is simply not true.”

Ayotte has said she learned about the Merrimack plan February third, when the ACLU-New Hampshire revealed information obtained after filing a right-to-know request.