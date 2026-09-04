Governor Ayotte Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Month.
Marking the occasion, Governor Kelly Ayotte and mental health providers say New Hampshire is making progress improving access to mental health and crisis services.
The governor says mental health impacts every Granite Stater and she urges anyone struggling or who knows someone struggling, to reach out for help.
She also says legislation needs to be passed to ensure private insurance covers mental health care for children.