Governor Ayotte Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month

Governor Ayotte Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2026

September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Marking the occasion, Governor Kelly Ayotte and mental health providers say New Hampshire is making progress improving access to mental health and crisis services.

The governor says mental health impacts every Granite Stater and she urges anyone struggling or who knows someone struggling, to reach out for help.

She also says legislation needs to be passed to ensure private insurance covers mental health care for children.

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