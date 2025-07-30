Grace Van Patten stars in ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 30, 2025
Hulu

The official trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.

The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, "and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free," according to its official synopsis.

Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. "The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment," the show's description reads.

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

"Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it's my turn to tell it," Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jeremy Renner on Marvel return: ‘I’m sure we’ll end up doing season 2’ of ‘Hawkeye’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital