‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ debuts ‘extended look’

This graphic shows a still from 'Grand Theft Auto VI.' (Rockstar Games, Netflix)

Your next look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived.

Publisher Rockstar Games debuted an extended look at the sixth numbered entry in the massively popular video game franchise on Thursday.

The showcase, which runs for just short of 27 minutes and is available on Rockstar's YouTube channel, gives us our first look at the sprawling action-adventure game's narrative, gameplay and mechanics.

Each Grand Theft Auto game takes place in different heavily hyperbolic versions of American cities, and focuses on main characters working their way through the city's world of crime.

Grand Theft Auto VI will take place in Leonida and Vice City, USA, which appears to be a dramatized version of Miami, Florida.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," a brief synopsis of the game reads. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida -- forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Grand Theft Auto VI, which is available to preorder now, will officially release Thursday, Nov. 19, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to Rockstar.

The new release follows more than a decade of anticipation since the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold 230 million copies, according to franchise owner Take-Two Interactive.

The series started on the original PlayStation and PC in 1997, when it generated controversy due to its violence. In 2001, Grand Theft Auto 3 came to PlayStation 2. It brought the series into 3D and once again caused controversy with violence and sexual content.

In total, the franchise has sold 475 million copies, Take-Two noted.

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