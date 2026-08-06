‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ will debut extended look on Netflix

This graphic shows a still from 'Grand Theft Auto VI.' (Rockstar Games, Netflix)

We got ... Grand Theft Auto 6?!

Rockstar Games and Netflix have announced a new partnership to premiere an extended look at the massively anticipated new game in the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto VI.

This event will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET. It gives subscribers to the streaming service an extended look at the upcoming game before it releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 19.

Grand Theft Auto VI takes place in Vice City, USA.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," according to an official description of the game.

This new iteration in the Grand Theft Auto franchise arrives 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013. Netflix notes this was the same year that it began its push into original programming. The company says the collaboration "represents the next generation of storytelling and content on Netflix."

“Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented, and we’re honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first,” Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series at Netflix, said. “It’s a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience.”

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