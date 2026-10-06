Granite Staters Walk For Mental Illness Awareness

Granite Staters Walk For Mental Illness Awareness
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 6, 2026

The National Alliance on Mental Illness here in New Hampshire held the largest mental health awareness and suicide prevention event in the Granite State this past Sunday.

Around 2,000 people came to Concord to participate in the annual NAMI Walk New Hampshire hoping to promote mental health awareness.

Those who walked in the event were part of 159 teams.

NAMI New Hampshire has raised more than $252,000 and the fundraising continues through the month of November.

The proceeds will help those struggling across the state dealing with mental illness and to help fight the stigmas surrounding mental health.

To help with the cause, log on to namiwalks.org/newhampshire.

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