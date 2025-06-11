Graz school shooting survivors not in life-threatening condition, hospitals say

Matej Povse/Getty Images

(BELGRADE and LONDON) -- Eleven people injured in a school shooting in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday are still being treated but are not in life-threatening condition, officials at the three hospitals treating the patients told ABC News.

Ten people were killed in the shooting at a high school in Austria's second-largest city on Tuesday, with the shooter also dying by suicide in a bathroom during the incident, according to local officials.

Twelve people were initially injured, one of whom died in hospital on Tuesday.

Austrians observed a nationwide minute of silence on Wednesday morning to mourn the victims.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Austrian citizen and former student of the school who never graduated, acted alone, authorities said. The shooter used a long gun and a handgun which were found at the scene and are now being investigated, a Styria police spokesperson said.

The suspect -- who was not employed at the time of the shooting -- legally owned the two weapons used in the attack, officials said.

Police had no prior records on the suspect, a spokesperson said, and there was no prior warning. Officials searching the premises where the suspect lived found a farewell letter, but police have not offered a motive for the attack.

"The school shooting in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shocked our entire country," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement posted on social media.

He added, "Young people suddenly ripped from the lives they had ahead of them. There are no words for the pain and grief that all of us -- all of Austria -- are feeling right now."

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Kevin Shalvey, Felix Franz and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

