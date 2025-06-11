Graz school shooting survivors not in life-threatening condition, hospitals say

World News
Dada Jovanovic and David Brennan, ABC News
June 11, 2025
Matej Povse/Getty Images

(BELGRADE and LONDON) -- Eleven people injured in a school shooting in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday are still being treated but are not in life-threatening condition, officials at the three hospitals treating the patients told ABC News.

Ten people were killed in the shooting at a high school in Austria's second-largest city on Tuesday, with the shooter also dying by suicide in a bathroom during the incident, according to local officials.

Twelve people were initially injured, one of whom died in hospital on Tuesday.

Austrians observed a nationwide minute of silence on Wednesday morning to mourn the victims.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Austrian citizen and former student of the school who never graduated, acted alone, authorities said. The shooter used a long gun and a handgun which were found at the scene and are now being investigated, a Styria police spokesperson said.

The suspect -- who was not employed at the time of the shooting -- legally owned the two weapons used in the attack, officials said.

Police had no prior records on the suspect, a spokesperson said, and there was no prior warning. Officials searching the premises where the suspect lived found a farewell letter, but police have not offered a motive for the attack.

"The school shooting in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shocked our entire country," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement posted on social media.

He added, "Young people suddenly ripped from the lives they had ahead of them. There are no words for the pain and grief that all of us -- all of Austria -- are feeling right now."

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Kevin Shalvey, Felix Franz and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Russian airstrikes kill 3 in Ukraine as Zelenskyy warns of evolving drone tech

David Brennan, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
World News

At least 36 Palestinians killed in shooting near Gaza aid site, health ministry says

Nadine El-Bawab, Diaa Ostaz, and Jordana Miller, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital