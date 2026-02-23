‘Greater calm’ after violence erupted over killing of drug lord ‘El Mencho,’ Mexico’s president says

A view of the site where Mexican Army troops killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho,' leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (Jalisco New Generation), during a federal operation in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on February 22, 2026. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- President Claudia Sheinbaum said there is a "greater calm" in Mexico on Monday, a day after violence ignited in the country following the killing of the drug lord known as "El Mencho."

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in an operation led by Mexican authorities on Sunday in Jalisco, Mexican officials said.

Widespread cartel-organized violence erupted following his death, with vehicles set on fire, hundreds of road blockages and attacks on gas stations and businesses, according to Mexican authorities.

"Today there is greater calm," Sheinbaum said during a press briefing Monday. "The public can rest assured that peace, security, and normalcy are being safeguarded across the country."

Sheinbaum said that as of Monday morning, there are no longer any blockades and "normal activity has largely been restored."

Oseguera Cervantes was one of the most wanted criminals in both Mexico and the United States. He was one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into the U.S., and last year President Donald Trump designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, the White House said.

When Mexican forces moved in to arrest him on Sunday, "El Mencho's security detail opened fire," Mexico's Secretary of National Defense Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Monday.

El Mencho "fled the location, leaving behind a group heavily armed," Trevilla said. "The attack by organized crime members was extremely violent."

Mexican special forces members continued to pursue El Mencho and eventually were able to injure him and two of the bodyguards with him, according to Trevilla.

El Mencho and the two bodyguards died during the helicopter evacuation flight that was heading towards a medical facility in Jalisco, Trevilla added.

Ultimately, 25 members of the Mexican National Guard and 30 cartel members were killed in Jalisco, Mexican officials said. Four cartel members were also killed in Michoacan, officials said.

Among those killed was a "principal confidant" of El Mencho in Jalisco who was "coordinating road blockades, vehicle burnings, and attacks on military and government facilities," Trevilla said.

Seventy cartel members have been detained across seven states, Mexican officials said Monday.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico on Monday continued to urge Americans in locations throughout Mexico to shelter in place due to "ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity."

"While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with most domestic and international flights cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta," the U.S. Embassy said in a security alert. "All ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations."

