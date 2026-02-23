Greenland rejects Trump’s unsolicited medical mission

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks to the media the day after U.S. President Donald Trump walked back on his most aggressive threats over acquiring Greenland on January 22, 2026, in Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(GREENLAND) -- Greenland's prime minister has rejected President Donald Trump's offer to send a U.S. military hospital ship to Greenland, dismissing the proposal as uninvited and rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of how Nordic societies function.

"It's a no thank you from here," Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a statement Sunday. "President Trump's idea of sending an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been noted. But we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. That is a deliberate choice -- and a fundamental part of our society. That is not how it works in the USA, where it costs money to see a doctor."

Trump made the announcement Saturday evening on his social media platform, posting alongside an illustration of the U.S. naval hospital ship USNS Mercy, saying, "We are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!"

On Saturday, a U.S. Navy sailor was medically evacuated from an American nuclear-powered submarine by Danish military forces, according to a U.S. and Danish official.

But what prompted Trump to float sending a hospital ship to Greenland isn't clear, particularly given the Danish territory's universal health system serving roughly 60,000 citizens. The White House did not return a request for comment.

Trump has long pushed the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland from Denmark, citing national security needs and tapping its natural resources, and has not ruled out taking it by military force over the heated objections of Greenlanders and the Danes. He said in January he had a framework of a deal with Denmark, Greenland and NATO, but revealed few details.

About 80% of Greenlanders have at least annual contact with a primary care doctor, according to data from Queen Ingrid Health Care Centre, the country's main hospital hub. The figures are even higher for women: roughly 90% report regular contact, compared to 76% of men.

The U.S. Navy has two hospital ships, both currently in Mobile, Alabama, one of which is likely months away from being able to deploy. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Mercy, whose homeport is San Diego, is a 1,000-bed hospital ship commissioned in 1986 and is deployed for disaster relief and other large-scale medical crises, including in 2020 when it deployed to Los Angeles, where the ship served as a floating relief valve for the city's overburdened medical system during the first chaotic stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear whether it's actually preparing to deploy to Greenland. The Navy did not immediately respond to a request for information on why it is in Mobile.

The Navy's other hospital ship, the USNS Comfort is undergoing extensive maintenance in Mobile expected to last through April 26, according to the repair contract reviewed by ABC News.

Trump said he was working on the matter with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, whom he appointed as a special envoy to Greenland last year. While Landry served in the National Guard for 11 years, he has no significant foreign policy or health care experience.

"We are always open to dialogue and cooperation -- also with the USA," Nielsen said. "But please talk to us instead of just making more or less random statements on social media. Dialogue and cooperation require respect for the fact that decisions about our country are made here at home."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.