‘Gremlins 3’ coming to theaters in November 2027

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 6, 2025
A scene from the film 'Gremlins.' (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Another Gremlins film is on the way.

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a third installment in the Gremlins franchise heading to theaters on Nov. 19, 2027.

The reveal was made by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav during the company's third-quarter 2025 earnings call on Thursday.

Steven Spielberg will executive produce Gremlins 3 through his company Amblin Entertainment. Chris Columbus, who wrote the original film, is returning to direct and produce this new sequel.

Final Destination Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are writing the film's screenplay with Columbus.

When Gremlins 3 is released, it will mark the first film in the franchise in 37 years. The first Gremlins movie came out in 1984. It was directed by Joe Dante. Its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was also directed by Dante but not written by Columbus. That film was released in 1990. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Watch first official trailer for Michael Jackson biopic

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Nov. 6, 2025
Adult ContemporaryClassic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsHot ACUrbanUrban AC

Kris D. Lofton talks ‘trying to rekindle that brotherly bond’ in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Nov. 6, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital