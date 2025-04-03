‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 22nd season at ABC

Mason Leib
April 3, 2025
Grey's Anatomy is coming back for more.

The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 22nd season, a representative for ABC confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Along with the Grey's Anatomy news, ABC announced a group of show returns for the upcoming 2025-26 television season.

9-1-1 is set to return for its ninth season. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, is coming back for its eighth season. Shifting Gears is returning for season 2, and Will Trent is set to return for a fourth season.

With Thursday's announcement, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey's Anatomy cements itself as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the title for longest-running primetime series in ABC history.

Season 21, which kicked off in September, picked up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, which saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at odds with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast in the latest season, playing the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband is David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial.

