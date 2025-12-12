Growing number of House Republicans sign on to effort to force vote on ACA subsidies — defying Speaker Johnson

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a Hanukkah reception at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. T. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- As House Speaker Mike Johnson eyes a vote next week on a to-be-announced health care package, a growing number of House Republicans are revolting against leadership by trying to force a vote on extending the expiring Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies.

Nearly a dozen Republicans -- many from swing districts -- have signed onto dueling bipartisan discharge petitions to extend and reform the subsidies in the hopes of bypassing leadership and triggering a vote on the House floor.

This move comes as the subsidies are set to expire at the end of the month, which will prompt health premiums for more than 20 million Americans to soar.

While Johnson has not yet unveiled the specifics of his plan, an extension of the ACA subsidies is currently not expected to be included in the package. Johnson said the bill will "probably" be unveiled over the weekend ahead of next week's anticipated vote.

The speaker and GOP leaders, during a closed door meeting this week, provided Republicans a list of several options to address health care costs, according to multiple sources. Some of those options, sources said, include Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), cost-sharing reductions and making changes to pharmacy benefit managers.

Lawmakers told ABC News they left that meeting with no clear consensus on how to address health care.

"You're going to see a package come together that will be on the floor next week that will actually reduce premiums for 100% of Americans who are on health insurance," Johnson said at his weekly news conference. "The overall system is broken, and we're the ones that are going to fix it."

A group of mainly moderate Republicans, though, want to see the subsidies addressed by Congress before the expiration date.

The discharge petitions would need 218 signatures for a vote to occur in the House, and it's unclear if enough Democrats will provide their support to reach that threshold.

Most House Democrats have signed onto another petition led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to extend the subsidies for three years.

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania filed a discharge petition that would extend the subsidies for two years, establish income caps for enrollees and regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

New Jersey Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer filed a separate but similar bipartisan discharge petition to extend the subsidies with reforms.

As of Thursday, 11 Republicans had signed on to both discharge petitions.

Johnson threw cold water on the efforts by vulnerable Republicans hoping to hold a vote on the subsidies.

"We're working on a package of legislation that will reduce premiums for all Americans, not just 7% of them," he said.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who supports both discharge petitions, warned about the impacts not extending the subsidies will have on the midterm election for Republicans.

"I think it will be used like a sledgehammer a year from now. The reality will be bad," he said.

Bacon said if Congress fails to act, "all our constituents are going to be paying a lot more for their premiums and that's unacceptable."

In the Senate, meanwhile, two competing health care proposals aimed at addressing the expected premium spikes -- one championed by Democrats and the other by Republicans -- failed to advance on Thursday, leaving the Senate back at square one.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.