‘Grown Ups 3’ now in production with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and more

The cast of 'Grown Ups 3' appear in this photo. (Netflix)

Grown Ups 3 is officially a go.

Netflix has announced that cameras have started rolling on the third installment in the Grown Ups film franchise.

Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Salma Hayek Pinault are all set to return in the third film. The streaming service shared a photo of the actors gathered together during production on the upcoming movie in New Jersey.

Joining the franchise in this threequel are new cast members Julie Bowen, Deon Cole and Bailee Madison.

The original Grown Ups movie premiered in 2010. A sequel, titled Grown Ups 2, made its way to theaters in 2013.

According to Netflix, the third film's plot follows the original gang now that their kids are all grown up.

"The gang is finally free to go on the ultimate adventure," according to an official description.

Kyle Newacheck is directing the film that was written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler. The writing duo also penned Grown Ups 2 and Hubie Halloween together.

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