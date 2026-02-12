Gun-parts maker to pay $1.75 million settlement in lawsuit over 2022 Buffalo mass shooting

Community members pay respects at a "Memorial Garden" filled with flowers, photos and mementos outside the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (John Normile/Getty Images)

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) -- Nearly four years after 10 Black people were gunned down in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the victims' families have reached a settlement with the firearms accessory company listed as a defendant in the case.

The Georgia-based manufacturer Mean Arms has agreed to pay $1.75 to settle a lawsuit filed in 2023, accusing the company of providing online instructions on how to remove a locking device it manufactured for AR-15-style rifles to turn the guns into assault weapons, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced.

"Today, justice looks like accountability, and we have ensured that this device will never be sold in our state again," James, who filed the lawsuit along with the group Everytown for Gun Safety and the Giffords Law Center, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mean Arms did not immediately respond to a request from ABC News for comment on the settlement. The company agreed to the settlement "without admitting or denying any allegations, claims, or assertions in the complaints filed in this action," according to court papers filed in New York Supreme Court in Buffalo.

On May 14, 2022, the gunman, Payton Gendron, a self-professed white supremacist, opened fire with a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle in a Tops supermarket on Buffalo's East Side neighborhood, killing 10 Black shoppers and injuring three other people.

According to the lawsuit, Gendron followed step-by-step instructions provided by Mean Arms to remove a device sold attached to the weapon called an MA Lock, which prevented the rifle from accepting magazines with more than 10 rounds. New York law bans the possession of assault weapons with high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

The removal of the lock allowed Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, to attach a 30-round magazine and convert the gun into an illegal assault weapon that he used in the attack, according to the lawsuit.

"With a pistol grip and the high-capacity magazines, he did not have to stop to reload his weapon, and when he did reload, he could do so quickly. As a result, he was able to kill 10 people and injure three others," according to James' statement.

As part of the settlement, Mean Arms agreed to permanently stop selling the MA Lock in New York and, according to James, remove any statements that claim the MA Lock is legal in New York and state on all packaging that the device cannot be sold or resold in New York.

"This has not been an easy fight and no amount of money will ever make up for the loss of our loved ones, but through this courageous action and in this instance, justice has prevailed and this settlement will provide additional fuel for the fight ahead," said Garnell Whitfield, the former Buffalo fire chief whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the massacre.

Gendron pleaded guilty in November 2022 to 15 state charges, including domestic terrorism motivated by hate, murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gendron is scheduled to face a federal trial this coming summer, in which he could get the death penalty if convicted.

"We will never forget and stop fighting for our 10 neighbors who were senselessly taken away from us in a tragic, racist act of terror," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "As we continue to help the families and community heal, I'm grateful to the Attorney General for her partnership in seeking justice for those impacted and working to keep New Yorkers safe by ensuring our nation-leading gun laws are being followed."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.