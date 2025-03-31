Gunmen break into former Seahawks player Richard Sherman’s home with family inside

National News
Megan Forrester, ABC News
March 31, 2025
(KING COUNTY, Wa.) -- Armed gunmen broke into former Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman's home with his family inside at the time, according to video he shared on social media from his residential security cameras.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the break-in occurred just after midnight on Sunday, which was Sherman's 37th birthday.

"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman said. "Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out."

The video shows three individuals busting through a window in Sherman's home.

Police said the robbery remains an open and active investigation.

It is not clear if anything was taken from Sherman's home. Investigators have seen the security camera footage and will use that and any other evidence to build the case, police said.

There have been no arrests and there are no suspects at this time.

Sherman, a cornerback, was a fifth round pick out of Stanford in 2011 and became the lynchpin of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense. He spent seven seasons in Seattle, being named first-team All Pro three times and making the Pro Bowl five times.

Sherman won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons and finished his career with a brief stint in Tampa Bay. He currently works as a TV commentator for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football.

This incident comes after seven Chilean individuals were charged with targeting high-profile athletes in the NFL and NBA in February, federal prosecutors said.

The group allegedly stole jewelry, watches, cash and "other luxury merchandise" from the homes of two Kansas City Chiefs players -- Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce -- and burglarized the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, federal prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

