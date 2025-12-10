Gunshots Fired At Holiday Decorations

Gunshots Fired At Holiday Decorations
New Hampshire
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 10, 2025

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down whoever is responsible for the gunshots fired at a home’s outdoor holiday decorations early yesterday morning in Bow.

Police said around 1 a.m. yesterday, several inflatable Christmas displays were shot at outside a home on Risingwood Drive in Bow.

Police said they believe the shots were fired from the roadway, which suggests to investigators that the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators were either inside a vehicle or standing in the road when the shots were fired.

