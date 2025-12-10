Gunshots Fired At Holiday Decorations

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down whoever is responsible for the gunshots fired at a home’s outdoor holiday decorations early yesterday morning in Bow.

Police said around 1 a.m. yesterday, several inflatable Christmas displays were shot at outside a home on Risingwood Drive in Bow.

Police said they believe the shots were fired from the roadway, which suggests to investigators that the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators were either inside a vehicle or standing in the road when the shots were fired.