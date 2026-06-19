Gusty Winds Bring Power Outages

Severe storms moved quickly through the region last night bringing torrential rain and damaging wind gusts to communities across the area

One of the hardest-hit communities was Derry, where residents were left cleaning up storm damage.

Trees were knocked down onto power lines, leading to thousands of outages. At one point, more than 25,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire.

As of late last night, about 7-thousand customers were still without power around New Hampshire.

Eversource says just a few hundred customers this morning still without power.

NH Electric Cooperative has about 300 customers affected this morning.

In Maine, as of last night Versand Power reported 1,523 customers without power. Central Maine Power reported 1,962 customers without power.