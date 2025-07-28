Gwyneth Paltrow stars in ad for tech company at center of Coldplay concert scandal

Alternative RockEntertainment News
Bethany Braun-Silva
July 28, 2025
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is putting a polished spin on one of the summer's messiest viral moments.

Nearly two weeks after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in a now-infamous moment on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert with the company's former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, the Goop founder made a surprise appearance in a new video for the tech company.

The ad, posted on Astronomer's social media accounts, features Paltrow seated at a desk delivering a calm, corporate-style message: "I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. We've had a lot of questions over the last few days."

She then goes on to handle what she says are the "most common" questions they've gotten -- such as "OMG! What the actual f?" -- by ignoring them and instead restating what it is that Astronomer does, which is, apparently, "data workflow automation."

The caption reads: "Thank you for your interest in Astronomer."

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whose band was performing when the jumbotron footage was captured at the July 16 show in Boston.

The video of the incident, which showed a man and a woman appearing to embrace and then ducking after being put on screen, quickly spread online and sparked speculation about the executives' identities and marital status.

Byron and Cabot have not commented on the viral video.

Astronomer later confirmed that both Byron and Cabot had exited the company.

Byron was placed on leave pending an investigation and has since resigned. Cabot's departure was announced Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bronson Arroyo Chats Baseball and Music on The Morning Information Center

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 24, 2023
Alternative RockEntertainment NewsInterviewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital