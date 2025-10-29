H.E.R., Dave Franco and more to star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’

Mary Pat Thompson
October 29, 2025
H.E.R. attends the European premiere of 'Sinners' at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

DreamWorks Animation has set its cast for its upcoming feature Forgotten Island.

H.E.R., Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate, Liza Soberano and Lea Salonga have joined the voice cast of the new animated film.

While the plot of the upcoming film was previously unknown, the animation studio has revealed a logline that asks the question: "What if your lifelong best friend just forgot all about you? Forgot all the love, the joy, the pain, all of the memories and experiences you once shared?"

The upcoming film will follow two best friends who become stranded in a fantastical world of the forgotten island of Nakali where the only way to escape comes at the expense of a lifetime of their memories.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are both the writers and directors of the film. Mark Swift serves as its producer. This will be the third collaboration between Crawford and Swift, after making Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Croods: A New Age together. Mercado makes his directorial debut with this film.

Forgotten Island is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

