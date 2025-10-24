Hakeem Jeffries backs Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- After weeks of declining to weigh in on the New York City mayor's race, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Friday he was backing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn, said in a statement that while he and Mamdani had "areas of principled disagreement," he acknowledged the state assemblyman's win in the June primary and called for unity.

“Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy,” the congressman said in his statement.

"The stakes are existential. Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have unleashed an unprecedented assault on the economy, ripped healthcare away from my constituents, weaponized the Department of Justice against our state’s Attorney General and ordered masked agents to callously target law-abiding immigrant families," Jeffries added.

Mamdani thanked Jeffries in a statement.

"I welcome Leader Jeffries’ support and look forward to delivering a city government and building a Democratic Party relentlessly committed to our affordability agenda -- and to fighting Trump’s authoritarianism," he said. "Our movement to turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas grows stronger by the day."

As recently as Friday morning, Jeffries punted on endorsing Mamdani.

"I have not refused to endorse. I refused to articulate my position, and I will momentarily, at some point in advance of early voting," Jeffries said Friday morning.

Early voting for the election begins Saturday.

