Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal, reiterates demands

World News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
May 31, 2025

(LONDON) -- Hamas said it has submitted a response to the latest ceasefire proposal by U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff to mediators on Saturday, reiterating its key demands.

Hamas' key demands are "to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid," according to the group.

The group's demands remain the same as in previous ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas said its hostage exchange proposal would involve the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 dead hostages, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

