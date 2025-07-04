Hamas says it ‘responded positively’ to temporary ceasefire deal proposal with Israel

pawel.gaul/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Hamas announced it has submitted a "positive response" to the mediators about the current ceasefire and hostage exchange release proposal on the table.

How the proposal will be implemented will require another round of negotiations, according to the group.

"The movement is fully prepared to immediately enter into a round of negotiations regarding the mechanism for implementing this framework," Hamas said.

The deal comes more than 20 months into the conflict -- and more than three months after a previous deal ended.

Israel had expected a response from Hamas on the ceasefire and hostage deal by Friday, an Israeli official told ABC News.

Earlier this week, a Hamas adviser said the group was still studying the proposal.

"Hamas is open to any proposal that will end the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, but Hamas wants guarantees that Israel will commit to moving to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement after the first phase, which is set to last for 60 days," said Taher Al-Nounou, media adviser to the head of Hamas.

What's in the deal?

The revised temporary ceasefire deal on the table now deals with the release of more hostages by Hamas, according to two Israeli sources familiar with the matter.

The deal calls for the release of 10 living hostages from Hamas captivity and the return of 15 bodies of hostages being held by the terrorist group.

It is believed there are about 20 living hostages still being held by Hamas.

According to the terms of the proposal, the release of the 10 living hostages and 15 bodies will be staggered over the 60-day period the temporary ceasefire is in effect.

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas will not hold ceremonies for the hostage releases, as they did during a previous six-week ceasefire.

Discussion of a permanent ceasefire will take place during the 60-day period.

Even after Hamas responds to the proposal, there are still several issues that remain to be addressed, one of the sources said -- including the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages.

In many rounds of negotiations, Hamas has sought a guaranteed end to the war in Gaza -- but that remained a chief sticking point in recent negotiations and something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not agreed to budge on.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that Israel had agreed to conditions for the 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump said representatives from Qatar and Egypt would deliver the final proposal to Hamas, which came after a "long and productive meeting" between Trump officials and Israeli officials in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The latest deal comes after months of negotiations over a ceasefire led in part by U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In May, the White House submitted an Israeli-approved proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to Hamas, but the deal stalled.

At the time, Trump urged both Israel and Hamas to make a deal ahead of and during his first foreign policy trip of his second term in office to the Middle East. Ultimately, a deal was not reached, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ramped up attacks on Gaza after Trump left the region

In January, a six-week temporary ceasefire went into effect, resulting in the release of dozens of captives held by Hamas and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

However, that ceasefire ended on March 18 when Israel resumed military operations against Hamas in Gaza, with Israel citing the failure to release the remaining hostages and saying the military was targeting Hamas terrorists who posed a threat to Israeli troops and citizens.

The Israeli government also imposed a blockade on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip on March 2 that lasted for 11 weeks and ended on May 19.

The Israel-Hamas war has taken a grim human toll. Since the war began, nearly 56,000 people in Gaza have been killed and more than 131,000 have been wounded, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 people were killed in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel. Hundreds more were taken hostage. At least 20 living hostages are believed to still remain in Hamas captivity.

-ABC News' Diaa Ostaz and Nasser Atta contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.