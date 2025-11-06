Hampton Beach Casino Will Be Redeveloped

A proposal to redevelop the Hampton Beach Casino received a unanimous vote of approval from the planning board in Hampton for the site plan of the casino at the beach.

The proposal includes a 3,500-seat casino, more than 200 hotel rooms, 99 condos, a parking garage, and retail space.

Developers said revamping the casino area will bring a fresh look to Ocean Boulevard.

While some in the community are excited for a fresh look, others have expressed concerns over change to the iconic building.

Developers said it is their expectation that if everything went smoothly with the project, construction could begin after next summer, and they believe once it starts, construction could take three years.