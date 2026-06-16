Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Competition Begins

The Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic competition gets underway this week with ten master sand sculptors competing for $25,000 in prizes.

Competitors have three days to create their masterpieces using only sand and water.

Winners will be announced on Saturday and the sculptures will remain on display through June 28th.

Each sculptor is supplied with 10 tons of sand for their creation and will have 8 hours each day this Thursday, Friday and Saturday totaling 24 hours to work on their sculpture.

The winner receives $6,000. Second place gets $4,000, third $3,000, and fourth $2,000.