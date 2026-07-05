Hampton Beach Shooting

The NH Attorney General’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Beach earlier this morning.

At approximately 1:19 A.M. officers from the Hampton Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police, and other local agencies responded to 29 Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

At the intersection of P Street and Ashworth Avenue, Hampton Police Department officers made contact with a suspect who matched the description of the person who shot the male and female. During that interaction, the male pulled out a handgun and raised it. He then shot himself in the head while an officer fired one gunshot contemporaneously. The male, identified as 21 year old Tyshawn Cooper of Taylors, South Carolina, was declared deceased at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. Although the officer that fired did not cause Mr. Cooper’s death, the Attorney General’s Office will complete a deadly force incident investigation

An autopsy was performed on the body of Tyshawn Cooper earlier today and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Mr. Cooper’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of his death was suicide.