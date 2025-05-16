Hampton Casino Expanding

The Hampton Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 4-1 yesterday to approve the expansion of the charitable gaming room at the Aces and Eights Casino on Hampton Beach.

Charitable gaming currently operates on the building’s first floor, but project developers will be allowed to more than double the space.

The gaming area will grow from about 8,000 square feet to 31,000 square feet as part of the casino renovation.

Developers and some board members said the expansion will ultimately benefit the charities that partner with the casino.

As part of the approval, developers must give charities local to Hampton and other surrounding towns like Exeter and Seabrook priority at the casino.