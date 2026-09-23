Hampton Officer Involved In Shooting Now Identified

Hampton Officer Involved In Shooting Now Identified
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 23, 2026

A Hampton police officer who fired his weapon in an encounter with an armed man is now identified.

Police responded to an address on Ocean Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. July 5th,  for shots fired and two people wounded.

Officer Ian Connors shot once during a confrontation with 21-year-old Tyshawn Cooper of Taylors, South Carolina, at P Street and Ashworth Boulevard.

It was determined that Cooper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation

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