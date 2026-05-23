Hampton Police Pursuing Charges Against Suspects in Hampton Beach Takeover
Police in Hampton say they hope charges that are expected to be filed against more than fifty people arrested after this week’s Hampton Beach takeover will send a message.
Authorities say hundreds of people gathered Tuesday for a social media-promoted event before tensions escalated.
Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno says detectives are still gathering evidence for prosecutors but he hopes this action will deter any similar behavior in the future.