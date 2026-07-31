Hampton Shooting Victim Recovering From Injuries At Home

The victims of a shooting at Hampton Beach are still recovering.

Officials said Tyshawn Cooper shot two people on July 5th before killing himself.

The mother of Chase Perault, who was one of the victims, says he’s doing “amazing” with his recovery. The 23-year-old was shot in the wrist and twice in the chest, with two bullets barely missing his heart.

His girlfriend, who hasn’t been identified, was shot in the arm and is dealing with significant injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.