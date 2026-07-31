Hampton Shooting Victim Recovering From Injuries At Home

Hampton Shooting Victim Recovering From Injuries At Home
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 31, 2026

The victims of a shooting at Hampton Beach are still recovering.

Officials said Tyshawn Cooper shot two people on July 5th before killing himself.

The mother of Chase Perault, who was one of the victims, says he’s doing “amazing” with his recovery. The 23-year-old was shot in the wrist and twice in the chest, with two bullets barely missing his heart.

His girlfriend, who hasn’t been identified, was shot in the arm and is dealing with significant injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Survey: NH Safest State In America

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 31, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Maine Sen. Collins Says ICE Bodycams Coming Nationwide

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 31, 2026
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital