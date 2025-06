A Hampton teacher is entering the race to represent New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Carleigh Beriont is seeking the Democratic nomination to fill the seat that’s being held by Congressman Chris Pappas.

Pappas is giving up that position so he can run for the Senate spot being vacated by Senator Jeanne Shaheen at the end of 2026.

Beriont says her campaign will focus on listening, local engagement and people-first solutions to problems.