Hampton Teen Reels in Halibut That’s Twice His Weight
September 7, 2025

A New Hampshire teen has landed a catch many can only dream about.

The boy — 13-year-old Jackson Denio of Hampton — headed for the Seacoast on an overnight charter so he could wake up early and drop his line in the water. And as the saying goes about the early bird, Denio’s bait attracted what could be the biggest Atlantic halibut on record — all 174 pounds of it, almost twice Denio’s weight.

He’s waiting to hear from the International Game Fish Association to find out if his catch is a new junior world record.

