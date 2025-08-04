Hannaha Hall says playing Tiffany in ‘The Chi’ taught her how to have ‘more grace’ for people

Sweenie Saint-Vil
August 4, 2025
Sandy Morris/ Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Season 7 of The Chi aired its finale Friday on Paramount+Premium. It marks seven full seasons of Hannaha Hall as Tiffany, a role she says taught her how to have "more grace" and "understanding of other people's journeys"

Speaking to ABC Audio, Hannaha specifically recalls being upset when she learned in a previous season that her character would be in an open marriage, one of the moments it clicked that she was portraying a person outside of herself.

"I just remember having a moment where I said, 'Hannaha, you know, you have to understand that Hannaha may not do this, but someone else may do it,'" she says. "Our job [as actors] is to basically take ourselves out of ourselves and put ourselves in another person's shoes."

As someone who naturally loves "to learn people's journeys," Hannaha notes acting is a cheat code to doing just that. "You're learning from [the characters]," she says. "You're understanding the decisions that they make and why they made them."

While Hannaha has learned a lot from Tiff, she says she also learned from the other characters and their storylines.

She shares, "Our show does a great job of telling stories from different walks of life." 

All seven seasons of The Chi are now on Paramount+Premium; the show's been renewed for an eighth season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

