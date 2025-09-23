Harris admits she was ‘reckless’ in not challenging Biden’s decision to run for reelection

Fritz Farrow, ABC News
September 23, 2025
ormer Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America," Sept. 23, 2025, in New York City. ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris, on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, said she does regret not personally challenging former President Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, Harris said it was "reckless" of her to not raise her concerns with Biden choosing to run for reelection.

"Do you regret not voicing your opinion in that moment?" Strahan asked Harris, who wrote in her campaign memoir "107 Days" out Tuesday that the reelection decision was Joe and Jill Biden's to make.

"Yes," Harris said, "and I, and I actually have reflected on that, and I've written about that."

"Would that have mattered if you did?" Strahan asked Harris.

"I don't know," Harris replied. "I don't know, but I can only take responsibility for myself and on reflection, you know, and I talk about it in the context of asking a question of myself, 'was that grace to not bring it up to him, or was it reckless?'

She added, "And on my part, I do reflect on that and feel that it was -- it was a recklessness about not raising it with him."

She said she felt raising her concerns with Biden would be seen as "self-serving."

"I talk about what was going through my head, right? And what was going through my head to not bring it up was that it would come off as being very self-serving, and therefore maybe lack the credibility that it deserved. But I do think about it. I do think about it," she said.

"And I also say, though, and I speak extensively about this, my concern about him running for reelection was completely separate from my admiration and knowledge about his capacity to serve as president United States, which was consistent and never wavered," Harris added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

