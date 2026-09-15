‘Harry Potter’ HBO series casts Arthur Weasley, Moaning Myrtle and Colin Creevey

Dominic McLaughlin stars in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.' (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

More members of the Wizarding World have been cast in HBO's Harry Potter series.

The network has announced that Rafe Spall, Molly Hewitt-Richards and Jasper Ambrose have joined the season 2 cast of the upcoming series.

Spall will play Arthur Weasley, Hewitt-Richards is taking on the role of Moaning Myrtle and Ambrose has been cast as Colin Creevey.

"Get your camera ready," HBO Max captioned a casting announcement Instagram post.

Arthur Weasley is the father of Harry Potter's best friend, Ron Weasley. Moaning Myrtle is the ghost of a former Hogwarts student who haunts one of the restrooms at the wizarding school. Creevey is a Hogwarts student who loves photography and is a big fan of Harry.

The new actors join the previously announced Kit Harington, who is set to play Gilderoy Lockhart, as well as Bonnie Hill, Billy Barratt and Lenny Rush, who will portray Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle and the house-elf Dobby, respectively.

HBO renewed its Harry Potter series for season 2 on May 6. The renewal announcement arrived months ahead of the debut of the show's first season.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will air on HBO and debut on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

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