‘Harry Potter’ HBO series casts Lily Potter, James Potter and Charlie Weasley

Dominic McLaughlin stars in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.' (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

More members of the Wizarding World have been cast in HBO's Harry Potter series.

The network has announced that Jasper Talbot, Hannah Chinn and Harry Gilby have joined the season 1 cast of the upcoming series.

Talbot will play James Potter, Chinn is taking on the role of Lily Potter and Gilby has been cast as Charlie Weasley.

"The magical family is growing," HBO Max captioned a casting announcement Instagram post.

James and Lily Potter are the parents of the titular boy who lived. They are killed by the evil wizard Voldemort before the events of the Harry Potter books occur. Lily sacrificed herself to save baby Harry Potter's life.

Charlie Weasley is the second eldest son of Molly Weasley and Arthur Weasley, and the older brother of Harry's best friend, Ron Weasley.

The first season of the series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will air on HBO and debut on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026.

HBO renewed its Harry Potter series for season 2 on May 6, months ahead of the debut of the show's first season.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

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