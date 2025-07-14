‘Harry Potter’ HBO series starts production, casts Neville Longbottom

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 14, 2025
Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Cameras have started rolling on HBO's Harry Potter series.

Production has started on the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England. The show is filming in the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

HBO has also announced new members of the show's cast. Rory Wilmot will play the young Gryffindor wizard Neville Longbottom while Amos Kitson will play Harry Potter's cousin, Dudley Dursley.

Additionally, Louise Brealey will play flying instructor and Quidditch referee Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser will take on the role of wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

As previously reported, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play the golden trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the series.

HBO has released a behind-the-scenes photo of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter, lighting-bolt-scar-on-the-forehead and all.

The upcoming show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Elmo X account hacked, posts ‘antisemitic and racist messages,’ Sesame Workshop says

Katie Kindelan
Jul. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Rian Johnson on his scrapped ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: ‘Nothing really happened with it’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital