‘Harry Potter’ series star John Lithgow was surprised by J.K. Rowling backlash

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 28, 2025
Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

John Lithgow is surprised by the backlash from critics of J.K. Rowling over his casting in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

While Lithgow said he thought hard about whether or not he would take on the role as Albus Dumbledore in the show, he told U.K.'s Sunday Times it was due to the time commitment of it and not whether or not he wanted to be associated with Rowling.

Rowling has long been criticized by LGBTQIA+ organizations and members for her repeated rhetoric that is tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement, who are a group of people that believe transgender women are not women.

"It was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play," Lithgow said. "It’s an eight-year commitment, so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role."

After he had been cast in the part, Lithgow said he received a text from "a very good friend who is the mother of a trans child." The text included a link to an op-ed titled, An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter.

"That was the canary in the coal mine," Lithgow said, before explaining he has been surprised by the rage Rowling's name and involvement in the project evokes.

“I thought, 'Why is this a factor at all?' I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her," Lithgow said.

When asked if the criticism from critics of Rowling has soured his part in the show, Lithgow said, “Oh, heavens no.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise’s ‘Sinners’ shout-out

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 28, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Brad Pitt will star in A24 film ‘The Riders,’ Edward Berger to direct

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital