‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway

Entertainment News
Yi-Jin Yu
March 6, 2026
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose during the NYC screening for the film 'Merrily We Roll Along' at The Hudson Theatre on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

Blimey!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited on Broadway in New York City this week, where the two actors are starring in separate productions.

The two previously shared the screen in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe played the titular wizard Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, while Felton portrayed Potter's nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Felton shared several snapshots of the pair's reunion on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus," adding tags for both his and Radcliffe's respective shows, Every Brilliant Thing and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Cursed Child show team also commented on Felton's post: "The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we've all been waiting for," referring to Malfoy's and Potter's houses in the fictional Hogwarts school, respectively.

The reunion is particularly meaningful, as Felton previously told Good Morning America he was inspired to reprise his role as Malfoy in the Broadway production of Cursed Child after seeing Radcliffe's Broadway success in the years since they both wrapped the Harry Potter films.

"l've taken a few tips from Potter," Felton said ahead of his Broadway debut last November. "He's one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway."

Radcliffe also appeared on GMA later that month and said he was blown away to have been able to give Felton, once considered the "cool kid" on the Harry Potter set, advice about being on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, stars Daniel Radcliffe and is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The ensemble play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Felton's Cursed Child appearance will run until May 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 6, 2026
Entertainment News

Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan talk new Pixar film ‘Hoppers’

Mary Pat Thompson and George Pennacchio
Mar. 6, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital