Harry Styles to host and perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC
Andrea Dresdale
February 23, 2026
Harry Styles appears on 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 16, 2019. (Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live is letting Harry Styles in.

The "Aperture" singer will be the host and musical guest on the show March 14. His new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., arrives March 6.

This will mark the second time that Harry has pulled double duty on SNL: He previously did it in 2019, singing "Watermelon Sugar" and "Lights Up." Prior to that, he'd been a musical guest three times with One Direction and once solo.

SNL will return Feb. 28 with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie as host and Mumford & Sons as the musical guest. On March 7, Ryan Gosling will host, with Gorillaz as the musical guest.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Glen Powell wants to make ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’ with Nick Jonas

Andrea Dresdale
Feb. 18, 2026
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital