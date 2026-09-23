Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for 2006 sexual assault in New York

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court for sentencing in the sexual assault of Miriam Haley on Sept. 23, 2026, in New York. (Barry Williams - Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of Mimi Haley, a former production assistant, in 2006 in New York City.

"I am not a perfect person," Weinstein told the judge before sentencing. "I live with many regrets, and sincerely apologize for my actions."

Weinstein said he is "treated like an animal, or less" in custody, and said he will focus his final years on advocating for change within the prison system.

"You had it all. Your legacy could have been cemented with greatness," Judge Curtis Farber said to the disgraced movie mogul. "But you threw it all away by assaulting Miriam Haley."

Weinstein was convicted last year of assaulting Haley. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked for a 20-year sentence.

Haley told the judge Wednesday that she felt like she's been on trial for the last seven years.

On Wednesday, DA Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. thanked Haley "and all of the survivors who came to lend their support."

"I'm moved, as we should all be moved, by their courage and their steadfastness through what has obviously been a challenging process," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.