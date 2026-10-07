Haverford College professor arrested, charged after online attacks, school president says

Haverford College Campus. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Haverford College professor was arrested and charged with online harassment and intimidation, the school's president said in a statement Tuesday.

The professor, Guangtian Ha, has been placed on administrative leave and is "barred from campus while the criminal process moves forward," according to the message from Haverford College President Wendy Raymond.

The president said representatives from the school, which is located in Haverford, Pennsylvania, have contacted those targeted "by these heinous online attacks, which were antisemitic in nature."

An indictment filed Sept. 30 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania district court alleges that between around Oct. 9, 2025, and May 20, 2026, Ha sent around 50 messages to a victim "using at least four different X accounts."

Several examples of messages included in the indictment involve threatening, antisemitic language, the indictment said.

Ha, a professor of religion at the school, was on sabbatical leave and not teaching this year, according to the president's message.

"I am deeply distressed by these allegations and want to state in the plainest of terms that any form of harassment or discrimination based on identity is unacceptable, antithetical to our values, and has no place at Haverford," Raymond said in the statement.

Raymond added, "This disturbing news is made even more harmful for many given its proximity to both the Jewish High Holidays and the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks."

The president ended her message offering resources of support and encouraging "anyone who experiences bias" to report it.

ABC News has not yet identified an attorney for Ha.

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