Hawaii man arrested for trapping elderly woman in her car for days: Police

National News
Megan Forrester, ABC News
April 7, 2025
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(HONOLULU) -- A Hawaii man was arrested for allegedly trapping an elderly woman in her car for several days and later forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

On March 30, officials received reports of a kidnapping incident occurring in the Kailua and Kaneohe area, police said.

The suspect, a 22-year-old male, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly restraining a 78-year-old woman from leaving her vehicle for about three or four days, police said in a statement.

The woman was then brought to a bank by the suspect and "instructed to withdraw money from her account," police said.

She was able to inform the employees at the bank, "who in turn contacted the police and informed the police of the situation," officials said.

The suspect was "positively identified and arrested for kidnapping and robbery," police said.

On Saturday, the suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, with a bail set to $30,000, police said.

The name of the suspect was not released by police.

