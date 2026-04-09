Health Officials Worried About Rural Hospitals

Health Officials Worried About Rural Hospitals
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 9, 2026

NH Health officials are expressing their concerns about the future of rural hospitals in the Granite State.

They say rising costs and workforce shortages are putting some providers at risk of losing key services like emergency and maternity care.

Changes to the Affordable Care Act marketplace and Medicaid are also triggering worries about federal funding.

The good news is 200-million-dollars is coming to New Hampshire to help these hospitals as part of a 50-billion-dollar White House program.

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