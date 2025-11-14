Hear ‘Dream As One,’ Miley Cyrus’ new song for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ now

Andrea Dresdale
November 14, 2025
Miley Cyrus attends Maybe It's a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party at Bar Marmont on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)

Miley Cyrus has released her new song from the soundtrack of the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Called "Dream As One," the ballad was co-written by Miley, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Simon Franglen. It features Miley singing, "Even through the flames/ Even through the ashes in the sky/ Baby, when we dream, we dream as one/ Every time I breathe/ It's a song to keep this love alive/ I know when wе dream, we dream as onе."

"Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart," Miley writes on Instagram. "Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us. It was an honor to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world."

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters Dec. 19. Advance tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

People in the comments called for the song to not only be nominated for the best original song Oscar, but to win it. This might be Miley's best shot to date, since Ronson and Wyatt have a pretty good track record with that. They previously won the Oscar for co-writing "Shallow" with Lady Gaga, and were nominated for writing "I'm Just Ken," from the Barbie movie.

Last year, Miley and Wyatt were nominated for a Golden Globe in the best original song category for "Beautiful That Way," from the Pamela Anderson film The Last Showgirl. The song missed out on getting an Oscar nod, however.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

