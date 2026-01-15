Hearing In Smart Case Now Set For February

There’s a new development in the ongoing legal case involving Pamela Smart.

She’s filed a petition to have her 1991 murder conviction overturned and a state Supreme Court hearing on that request is set for February 27th.

Her attorneys are claiming a decision by prosecutors to play audio tapes during the trial steered jurors towards a biased conclusion.

The 57-year-old Smart was an accomplice in the murder of her husband Greg and she’s serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.