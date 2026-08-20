Hearing on Karmelo Anthony’s bid for new trial in track meet stabbing set for Thursday

Austin Metcalf in a family provided photo. (Metcalf Family)

(FRISCO, Texas) -- A Texas judge is set to hear arguments Thursday on whether Karmelo Anthony should get a new trial, two months after a jury convicted and sentenced him to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing a fellow student at a high school track meet.

The hearing comes a day after the Collin County judge who presided over the murder trial was removed from further proceedings in the case.

Prosecutors called the deadly stabbing "unjustified" and "plain and simple murder," while the defense argued that Anthony acted in self-defense when he stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco in April 2025.

After hearing four days of testimony, a Collin County jury found Anthony, 19, guilty of murder following three hours of deliberation on June 9. The same jury sentenced him to 35 years in prison after several more hours of deliberation.

Anthony's attorneys claimed in a motion seeking a new trial that the teen was "coerced" into waiving his right to testify, stemming from a purported dispute between defense attorneys and prosecutors about whether his testimony would be covered by an agreement limiting some character evidence in the trial. Defense attorneys alleged this denied him a "complete defense."

The defense also alleged that Collin County Judge John Roach improperly instructed the jury and that his courtroom restrictions, which limited public access to the proceedings, denied Anthony a fair trial.

In a statement to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA ahead of this week's hearings, Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye said Anthony's new attorneys "filed a motion containing several inaccurate characterizations of the trial proceedings."

"I and the entire prosecution team conducted this trial ethically and in full compliance with the Court's ruling and any agreements with defense counsel," Wirskye added.

A new judge will preside over Thursday's hearing, after Judge Sid Harle granted the defense's motion to recuse Roach from any further matters in the Anthony case.

In his order issued Wednesday, Harle wrote that there were grounds for recusal "in that the evidence adduced at the hearing is such that the respondent judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

Retired Kaufman County District Judge Michael Chitty has been assigned to oversee the case.

In the defense motion seeking to recuse the trial judge from the post-trial proceedings, Anthony's attorneys questioned both Roach's impartiality in the case and his courtroom restrictions.

The motion cited what it called "problematic comments" Roach made during an interview following the verdict, in which it said the judge "endorsed the jury's guilty verdict" and defended his courtroom restrictions. It also pointed to a public letter Roach released following the trial, in which he stated that those who worked on the case "contributed to ensuring the process was conducted fairly."

Anthony's attorneys said Wednesday that they are "pleased" with Harle's decision to recuse Roach and "look forward to presenting the merits of Karmelo's motion for a new trial to a fair and independent judge."

Ahead of the high-profile trial, Roach imposed a gag order and barred any electronics from the courtroom during the proceedings due to the attention the case had garnered.

"Due to the significant public and media interest in this case, the Court finds that specific procedures are necessary to ensure the Defendant's right to a fair and impartial trial, the orderly administration of justice, the safety and security of all participants, and reasonable public access consistent with constitutional requirements," Roach wrote in a May order.

On Wednesday, Chitty ordered that the trial procedures will remain in effect at this time for future proceedings in the case.

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