Hearing set on New York judge’s order blocking deportations without due process

National News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
April 22, 2025
Alex Peña/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in New York is set to hear arguments Tuesday after he temporarily ruled that detained migrants being held in the Southern District of New York could not be deported without due process.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled earlier this month that several alleged Venezuelan gang members could not be deported under the Alien Enemies Act without them first receiving notice and an opportunity for a hearing.

The Trump administration last month touched off a legal battle when it invoked the Alien Enemies Act -- an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process -- to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a "hybrid criminal state" that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged that "many" of the men lack criminal records in the United States -- but said that "the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose" and "demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile."

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision earlier this month, allowed the Trump administration to resume deportations of alleged migrant gang members under the Alien Enemies Act -- but said detainees must be given due process to challenge their removal.

Judge Hellerstein, in his temporary order blocking the deportations, suggested his decision was meant to define the parameters of the Supreme Court's opinion.

The relief Hellerstein granted is limited to approximately a dozen migrants currently detained in a few New York counties.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys decry administration’s ‘failure to comply’ with court order

Laura Romero, ABC News
Apr. 22, 2025
National News

39-year-old man dead in New Hampshire skiing accident

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Apr. 22, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital