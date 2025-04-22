‘Heartstopper’ to conclude with Netflix feature film

Andrea Tuccillo
April 22, 2025
Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper is getting its happy ending.

The beloved Netflix teen romance series, starring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, will be concluding with a feature film.

Alice Oseman, who writes the show and created the graphic novels on which it is based, announced the news on social media Tuesday -- which happens to be the three-year anniversary of the show's debut. 

“We are making a feature film to conclude the Heartstopper screen adaptation, based on Heartstopper Volume 6 and the ‘Nick and Charlie’ novella,” Oseman wrote. “We are getting to tell the end of the story!!!”

She added, “I’m deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I’ve written the script and we’re hard at work already. I know you’ll have a lot of questions, and I’ll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let’s CELEBRATE! Heartstopper is getting its ending!!!!!!”

Tudum reports Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers on the film. Shooting starts this summer.

As for what the film will be about, Tudum teases, “After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

